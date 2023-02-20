Victor Twum Ampofo was the contestant who went separate from the pack for the finals of Adom T V’s flagship programme, Nsoromma Plus.

While all contestants went for Twi highlife music, Victor settled for ‘Wala Aboloo’, a Ga song composed by the talented Soul Winners band.

He was dressed to kill in his traditional regalia consisting of fringes, leather and cowries to match the theme of his song.

Victor received a standing ovation from both judges Akosua Agyapong and Andy Dosty who described him as a great performer and singer.

For once, Judge Andy agreed with Akosua Agyapong on a unanimous verdict that the 15-year-old deserves a salute.

Watch video below: