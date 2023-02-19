Separating contestant Daniel Antwi from Kuami Eugene will only end in a fruitless attempt.

The young champ has a special place in his heart for the Rockstar, so much that he settled on Eugene’s ‘Fire Fire’ for the non-scoring round of the grand finale of Adom TV’s Nsoromma Plus.

His demeanor and voice were the perfect fit for Kuami Eugene’s song, but tension got him sounding a little choppy.

In spite of this, the judges pardoned him and urged him to bring on his A-game for the subsequent rounds.

For his fans, seeing their incoming superstar on stage was enough to get them cheering and singing wholeheartedly.

Watch video below:

