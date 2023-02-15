Actress Edinam Atatsi has paid a visit to veteran actress Grace Nortey in her home.

The elated actress took to Instagram to share the exciting news on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Edina went with other veteran actors including Victor Lutterodt. The 85-year-old was seen sharing a laugh with her colleagues.

Grace Nortey has played several lead roles on Ghanaian television.

She has been active in the film, theatre and drama industry for over five decades and is considered as one of the ace actresses and pioneers of Ghanaian theatre and drama.