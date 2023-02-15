President Akufo Addo has bemoaned the influx of refugees into the country.

Interacting with the visiting Arch-Bishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, President Akufo-Addo described the situation as worrying.

“One of the biggest problems we have in Ghana today will be of course the issue of refugees as a result of the dislocations that have taken place within the Sahel.

“We have until recently people coming from Chad, littering our streets. Young people, children and women are in very disastrous circumstances.

“We now have an influx number of people from Burkina Faso as a result of the turbulence and insurgency going on there so we are very familiar with the issue of refugees,” he said.

More than 4,000 Burkinabes this month alone, have fled to seek refuge in Ghana following attacks by suspected terrorists and militants in the Sub-region.

The refugees, mostly women and children, have fled from trouble spots in Burkina Faso.

President Akufo-Addo called for an immediate solution to the crisis.

But the Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Professor Kwesi Aning says the country’d borders are porous.

This, according to him, allows the free movement of people and goods.

He added apart from Pusiga and Kulungugu with borders, they do not have the technical equipment to scan items coming through.

“There are no borders apart from Pusiga and Kulungugu, where you can see thousands of people coming in every day, if you take Kulungugu with borders, they do not have the technical equipment to scan any of these containers through,” he stated.