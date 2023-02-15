A woman, who was seen invading Busta Rhymes’ personal space, had a drink thrown at her.

On Tuesday, footage of the “I Know What You Want” rapper went viral after a spectator posted a video of him splashing a drink on someone in public.

Rhymes was spotted walking in an unknown location among a group of people when a woman came up close behind him, reached out, and touched his butt.

Due to a lack of boundaries, the rap icon became agitated and threw his drink at the stranger. With bystanders being splashed, people cleared out of the way staring in shock. At the same time, Busta’s team huddled between the MC and the woman.

The woman, Nikita Mathis, released a statement to the Shade Room responding to the viral chaos that erupted and admitting to wrongfully touching the icon.

“I didn’t mean to touch his behind honestly I was just happy to meet him and wanted a pic been a long time fan I admit I shouldn’t have touch [sic] him at all but he’s BUSTA. I felt like I could possibly get a pic,” the outlet quoted Mathis.

Rhymes has yet to comment on the incident.

On Feb. 5, Busta was seen hitting the 2023 Grammy stage in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop tribute. He was among many artists that helped pioneer the genre into what we see today.

He performed his legendary guest verse from Chris Brown’s “Look at Me Now,” which also features Lil Wayne. In a red carpet interview with Billboard, the rapper acknowledged the Recording Academy for paying homage to hip-hop culture and called the celebration “once in a lifetime.”