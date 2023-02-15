New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Francis Addai-Nimoh, has said he not being aggressive in nature does not mean he should not fight for what he wants.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr Addai-Nimoh said everyone has their own character.

He said he is naturally a quiet person and not aggressive but will still go all out to ensure that he fights for his right and what is deemed right.

He recounted the response he gave his friend, the current Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, while in Parliament some years back about his quiet nature.

“I remember one time, my very good friend who is an MP; he is the Minister for Health. We were in parliament one day and he asked me why I became an MP even with my quiet nature, I also replied him that I want to leave Mampong and contest him at Dormaa Central and if he agrees, then they go ahead.

“I told him after giving me the chance, he will know whether I am quiet or not and we all laughed,” he said.

To the former MP for the Mampong Constituency, he is very focused on his actions and does not do things aggressively but rather he is a result-oriented person and that is how he always gets things done.

