New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Francis Addai-Nimoh, has said he has what it takes to be the President of Ghana.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday, Mr Addai-Nimoh said the decision to contest the flagbearership slot of the NPP is fully taken and there is no turning back.

“I would contest and win the flagbearership race of the NPP. I am poised for victory. I have what it takes to be president of Ghana. The race is yet to commence, but I am only announcing my intention to contest for the race,” he said.

The former Member of Parliament for the Mampong Constituency stressed he is entering the flagbearership race based on personal convictions.

Mr Addai-Nimoh contested in the NPP’s presidential primaries in 2014 and lost.

But he has noted preliminary research conducted by his team coupled with consultation and advice from some elders of the party, psyched himself to bring on board his professional knowledge and values to retain political power.

“I have been a leader throughout my life. I want to continue with my leadership skills as flagbearer of the NPP,” he touted.