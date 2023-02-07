The Kasoa Ofaakor District Police Command has arrested two suspects for allegedly defrauding business men in the environs.

The 33-year-old Lawson Adams and his accomplice, Baba Abdulai, were nabbed for allegedly using the name of the late wife of Kasoa Ofaakor District commander, Mrs Justina Naa Amfoh, to obtain money using dubious means.

Information gathered indicates that the suspects used the funeral poster of the late Kasoa Ofaakor Police Commander’s wife to extort money from business men and women with the aim of mobilising money to pay for mortuary fee.

Police source says the suspects had defrauded over 6 people amounting to GHS 10,000.00.