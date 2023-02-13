Christiana Atsupie Twassam, the twin sister of Ghanaian midfielder Christian Atsu, has vehemently cautioned against unconfirmed reportage in the media.

She warned that spreading unverified or incorrect information could make some family members panic because of her brother’s current situation.

Several media outlets said her brother had been located and saved after hearing that the footballer was buried under debris during the terrible earthquake in Turkey on Monday, January 6. It turned out that those were just rumours.

When asked whether she was disappointed in an interview with Crime Check TV GH, Twassam said:

”I won’t say I’m disappointed because everyone wants to say something to be relevant when something happens. ”But I’ll say that you can’t pick certain information out there without hearing it from an authentic source … because he has a family.”

The football star’s troubled twin sister in Ghana pleaded with the public and media to verify information before it is released to spare her family anxiety and fear.