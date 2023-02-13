The Judicial Service has suspended the sittings of the Court of Appeal in four regional capitals.

The affected cities are; Tamale, Cape Coast, Ho, and Koforidua.

The decision was communicated in a press release issued on Wednesday, February 8, signed by the Chief Justice.

The release added that all appeals from the Northern Sector of the country, including the Upper East, Upper West, North East, Northern, Savannah, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North and Ashanti Regions would be heard in Kumasi.

However, all appeals in the Southern sector, including the Western, Central, Eastern, Oti, Volta, and Greater Accra Region will be heard in Accra.

Below is the full statement:

“In view of this, all pending appeals in the Court of Appeal listed above are accordingly transferred to Kumasi and Accra respectively,” the statement concluded.