The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed its Minority members in Parliament to reject the new ministers appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

In a press release dated February 19, the party explained that this is to help push for the reduction in the size of the current government.

The NDC stated that the party and other civil society organisations have on numerous occasions expressed concern over government’s size but the President is yet to act on the calls for a reduction.

“The leadership of the NDC, has, against this backdrop, directed the Minority Caucus in Parliament not to approve any of the new ministerial nominees and to further push for a reduction in the size of government with a view to reducing the needless drain on scarce public resources.

“In this moment of haircuts, the most important thing the government can do is to do a ‘governmental haircut.’ Our directive to the Minority in Parliament, we believe strongly aligns with the genuine sentiments of most Ghanaians. Enough is enough,” part of the statement read.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo made changes to his government on February 7. He appointed new persons while other ministers have been reshuffled to other ministries.

These ministers are expected to appear before Parliament on Monday, February 20, for vetting.

Below is the list of ministers appointed:

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond has been appointed Minister-designate for Trade and Industry.

2. Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Brian Acheampong has been appointed Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture.

3. Member of Parliament for Karaga, Mohammed Amin Adam, who was stationed at the Energy Ministry as deputy Minister has been given a new post.

He has been appointed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry. He is set to replace Charles Adu Boahen.

Stephen Amoah, K.T. Hammond and Brian Acheampong

4. Stephen Asamoah Boateng has been appointed Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

5. Herbert Krapah, who was Deputy Minister at the Trade Ministry has been moved to the Energy Ministry as Deputy Minister-designate. He replaces Mohammed Amin Adam.

6. Meanwhile, Dr Stephen Amoah is now Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry to replace Herbert Krapah.

Asamoah Boateng, Mohammed Amin Adam, Hebert Krapah and O.B Amoah

7. Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, Osei Bonsu Amoah, has been appointed Minister of State at the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry.