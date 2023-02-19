Contestant Grace Sarkodie was in her own world when she mounted the Fantasy Dome stage for the grand finale of Adom TV’s Nsoromma Plus.

The song she settled for demanded she tested her vocals and dancing prowess and trust Grace to deliver beyond expectations.

She gave a powerful rendition of veteran Lee Dodou’s Akwankwa the patrons could not have enough of.

While some cheered her on, others with financial muscles ‘sprayed’ her with cash on stage.

In judge Andy Dosty’s opinion, she put up a good show which makes her a deserving finalist.

