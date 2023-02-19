Like the Marriot International band sang, ‘Ozim Zim’ is indeed contestant Gamado Isaac’s kind of music, and he did justice to the song.

His outfit coupled with dance moves was a delight to watch aside the mini show he gave the judges and patrons.

Patrons were on their feet throughout the performance while Gamado connected with them with his impeccable stage craft.

It is safe to say that from his reaction, he performed his heart out for the love he has for the highlife song.

His performance went in his favour and the judges gave him a deserving nickname, ‘Showboy’.

Watch video below:



