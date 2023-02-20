When Truth Ofori mounted the stage at the premises of the Fantasy Dome, the microphone was at her mercy.

She gave other contenders a run for their monies and indeed proved she knows her level as a befitting winner.

Truth sang Shatta Wale’s ‘My Level’ and her vocal dexterity coupled with her connection with fans made her performance pleasing to the eyes and ears.

She left the judges speechless as they wondered how a 10-year-old could get to that musical range.

It was judge Akosua Agyapong’s conviction that Truth Ofori’s talent is over the notch and she will grace major stages in some few years to come.

Watch video below: