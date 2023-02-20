Ghanaian superstar, Camidoh, will be proud of contestant Reneil Aboagye who got patrons in love with his ‘Sugarcane’ banger.

All Reneil needed was the two-minute slot to prove to patrons and judges that she deserves her spot as one of the seven finalists.

She mounted the platform in a Kente ensemble which gave her the freedom to utilise the stage to her wish.

She managed to sing all the four parts by the three different artistes who collaborated with Camidoh for the remix.

Judge Andy commented that her ability to balance makes her stand out as a performer.

Watch video below: