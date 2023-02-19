The atmosphere at the Kotoka International Airport was a somber one when the Turkish Airline flight landed at the designated tarmac.

At exactly 7:27pm, the plane containing the mortal remains of Christian Atsu landed and family, friends and authorities burst out in wailing as the painful reality dawned on them that brother and friend is no more.

No eye was dry when the Ghana Supporters Union dulled spirits with dirges and the ‘Atsu anthem’.

His body was received in a coffin draped with the Ghana flag by pallbearers to represent the service he rendered for the country.

The burial party handed him over to the Ghana delegation consisting of the government, the Ghana Football Authority, Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey and his family.

Present on the ground was Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia as well as officials of the Immigration Service, Ambulance, Special Assistant to the Minister of Information, Kweku Obeng Adjei and former Deputy Communications Officer of the GFA.

Atsu’s body was received amid a religious ceremony in accordance with his identity as a strong Christian.

With a cracking voice, the clergyman prayed for him to receive the best place in Heaven and also prayed for comfort for the grieving family.



