International travel through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has become more swift and easy, the airport now has the option of accessing the self-service kiosks at Terminal 3 to facilitate a swift check-in process.

This is part of Ghana Airport Company Limited’s (GACL) effort to ensure seamless facilitation through KIA.

The activation of the self-service check-in kiosks coupled with the reintroduction of the government’s waiver of the Pre-Arrival Visa Regime in Ghana from 1 December 2023 to 15 January 2024, will enable swift processing time, and excellent customer experiences at KIA.

Currently, British Airways, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and Turkish Airlines are enrolled on the system with Ground Handling Agents, and GACL customer services staff deployed to offer help to passengers requiring assistance.

Self-service check-in kiosks are Do-It-Yourself (DIY) systems that allow passengers to perform processes that would normally be performed at a check-in counter.

These processes include the printing of boarding passes and the verification of passengers’ identification.

The service allows customers to check in at their convenience, receive their boarding pass, choose seats on board, and bag drop off.

The kiosks offer multiple language options, cater to diverse passenger needs, and are user-friendly eliminating long queues thus speeding up the departure process making it easy for passengers to navigate.

While this is largely dependent on the airline check-in timeline, this system speeds up the check-in process and provides passengers with greater flexibility and control over their journeys.

GACL will continue to provide world-class facilities and services in line with its mission statement and will harness efforts and resources to make the passengers’ journey at KIA a pleasant and memorable one.

