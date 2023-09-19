Senior journalist and Editor of The Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jr., has narrated how a Ghanaian man who was travelling out of the country through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) got his valuables confiscated by airport officials.

He says that officials seized the gold ring and bracelets of the man with the excuse that Ghana was broke and his valuables were going to be used for the ‘Gold-for-Oil’ policy, implemented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government.

“A Ghanaian man was travelling out of the country, and when he got to Kotoka International Airport, they seized the gold ring and bangles he was wearing. They [KIA Officials] told him that the country was broke and that it needed gold to go and buy oil,” he narrated.

Kwasi Pratt Jnr shared on Friday, September 15, 2023, on his Facebook page that he was informed of the incident by the man’s sister, who is an officer of the Ghana Police Service.

“I am telling you, they seized his wedding ring. The guy’s sister was the one who called me to inform me.”

I told her that she was telling lies and she was bringing me the seizure notice. Lo and behold, the documents were brought, and truly, they had seized the man’s belongings, he recalled in Twi.

He added that a policeman went to speak to the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) after his advice, and they admitted that the gold ring and bracelets had been seized, but till date, they have not been returned them to the owner.

ALSO READ: