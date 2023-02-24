The Transport Minister has revealed the total amount spent in procuring Christmas inspirations for the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in December 2021 was GH¢128,366.

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah made the disclosure when he appeared before Parliament on Thursday while answering questions by Ashaiman MP, Ernest Henry Norgbey.

The Minister explained DDP Outdoor Services Limited paid GH¢50,000 as sponsorship out of the total amount.

“The Christmas decoration at the Kotoka International Airport for 2021 was rented from a company and the total cost of the decoration was GH¢128,366, out of which GH¢50,000 was paid by DDP in terms of sponsorship,” he said.

There was a public outcry in 2021 after a Facebook user alleged Christmas trees were bought at GHS84K while workers’ salaries were not paid on time.

Reacting to the development, the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom Otchere, said the outfit bought four trees at GHS34,000 after two separate suppliers were invited to submit bids.

The bids were discussed with heavy discounts obtained from Jandel Limited and Favors and Arts who were the suppliers.

However, the other inspirations, he explained were provided by Favors and Arts for a total cost of GHC 84,000 out of which GHC 50,000 was obtained via sponsorship.

ALSO READ:

Adom Otchere reacts to alleged GHS84K ‘Beautiful Christmas trees’ at Kotoka Airport

Ghana Airports Company rolls out six-month roadmap to settle staff arrears

But Mr Asiamah has explained that there was no procurement or bidding process for the award of a contract because the decorations were rented.

“Please be informed that the Christmas decorations for 2021 were rented and not procured for by the GACL. Hence, there was no procurement nor bidding process for the award of contract,” he added.