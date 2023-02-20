Patrons gathered at the Fnatasy Dome for the grand finale of Adom TV’s Nsoromma put on their dancing shoes when Camidoh mounted the stage.

The artiste was the guest performer for the night and changed the dynamics from Highlife to contemporary Afrobeat.

In just 10 minutes, Camidoh managed to perform three of his hit songs and left patrons craving for more.

His night started slow with his ‘Adoley’ track, went mid tempo with ‘My Lover’, a collaboration with Darkovibes and he charged the fans with his breakthrough song, ‘Sugarcane’.

At some point, he engaged the crowd who took over his singing job amid wild jubilations.

From his facial expression, it is safe to say Camidoh had the time of his life performing for the patrons.

There is nothing as fulfilling for an artiste as seeing a thick crowd consuming and in love with a song and that’s the satisfaction Camidoh had whilst leaving the stage.

Camidoh’s performance eased the tension prior to the crowning moment.

Watch video below: