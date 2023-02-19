The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to the Twasam family a befitting burial for their late son, Christian Atsu.

Atsu, the deceased winger for the national team, died in an earthquake that shook Turkey two weeks ago and his body was retrieved on Saturday, February 18.

As part of plans to bury him in his homeland, arrangements was made for a Turkish Airline flight to transport his body to Ghana.

Speaking at the Kotoka International Airport, where a homecoming ceremony was held for the late Atsu, the Vice President revealed plans to laisse with the family to give Atsu a befitting burial.

Touching on his life as a humanitarian, Dr Bawumia stated that Atsu deserves to be honoured.

“He played for the Black Stars and he was much loved so we will sorely miss him. This loss is a very painful one and this is a sad day for Ghana. We all prayed and prayed, we hoped against hope for everyday that passed, but God knows best,” he said.

He described the Turkey incident as a tragedy that has robbed Atsu’s beneficiaries and the entire Ghanaian populace of joy.

He offered condolences to the Twasam family on behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The casket of Christian Atsu has been departed from the airport awaiting traditional family rites.