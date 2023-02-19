Christian Atsu’s mortal remains arrived in his home country, Ghana on Sunday evening, February 19, 2023, at around 7:30 pm local time.

The 31-year-old’s body was flown to the country by a Turkish Airways flight and accompanied by his twin sister and the Ghana Ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton.

The casket was draped in the country’s national flag and was received by several dignitaries at the Kotoka International Airport, including government officials, officials from the Ghana Football Association, and fans gathered to receive the body.

The emotions of those present were palpable, and tears flowed freely as they mourned the loss of the talented footballer.

Atsu was a victim of the thousands of lives lost in Turkey after a tragic earthquake incident earlier this month.

He was been found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake as confirmed by his agent.

Atsu had a successful career both internationally and locally. He played for several clubs including FC Porto, Vitesse, Everton, Newcastle United, and most recently Hatayspor in Turkey.

His sudden and tragic death has sent shockwaves throughout the football community in Ghana and beyond, with many expressing their condolences and sharing memories of the player.