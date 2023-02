The time has come to decide who the ultimate winner for Adom TV’s flagship music reality show, Nsoromma Plus, will be after a 13-week intense battle.

Reneil Aboagye, Truth Ofori, Gamado Somuah Isaac, Daniel Antwi, Victor Twum Ampofo, Precious Mbir and Grace Adom Sarkodie have stretched their talents in the past editions and are eager to cement their worth at the grand finale.

Watch the show as it happens on Adom TV – click here