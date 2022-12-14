Ecobank Ghana has held its third and final draw of the Deposit More & Win Big promo series, here in Accra, rewarding thousands of its customers.

Some of the customers and agents were given cash prizes while others were given airtime among other prizes.

The promo, which was started in July, according to the Head of Digital Sales, Regina Ofori, was to reward loyalty over the past 30 years.

“We have done three draws in which thousands of customers and agents have been rewarded for their contribution towards the growth of Ecobank and its #XpressPoint. We have been doing this for almost 4 months now that’s since July.

“The last draw gives 57 customers and six XpressPoint agents cash prizes, plus others 5,000 clients will be given airtime,” she explained.

This final draw rewarded three top Savings and Current account holders with cash prizes ranging from GHC2,000 to GHC5,000.

Some agents of the bank’s #XpressPoint got cash prizes ranging from 2,500 to 6,000.

Ecobank is expected to use this initiative to boost its client base and repose confidence in the unbanked population.

Madam Ofori added that “If you are looking for any bank in the service sector, focus on Ecobank, we have the best options and customer relations in the industry.”

The promo draws which were held under the strict supervision of officials from the National Lottery Authority (NLA) authenticated figures and offered transparency in the terms and conditions, and, in choosing the right winners.

A Marketing Executive at NLA, Jackeline Enyonam Gartey, stated, “The Ecobank promo winners were genuinely selected because a team from our office, NLA, did the validation and assessment which is mandated by law. We appreciate the bank’s efforts in helping society.’’

ALSO READ:

Ecobank enhances its digital offerings to Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Ecobank invests US$10 million into 1 million waste bins project

Some of the winners in an interview with Adom News said, “I am extremely excited and this is certainly a reward for my hard work”.

“I have been convincing people to patronise the XpressPoint and its Deposit More & Win Big promo, so, if Ecobank has decided to appreciate me, it is in the right direction,” An agent added.

A customer, who also could not hide his gratitude, added “for me, Santa has come early and I should be grateful to Ecobank Ghana for this cash gift.”

Meanwhile, the management of the bank has predicted a very fruitful year ahead with the expectation that more of such rewards will be given.