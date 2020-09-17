Ecobank and iPay Solutions Ltd, a leading business management solutions enabler with support from the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) will introduce a new digital solution for small businesses.

The offering, ‘Digistore’, is aimed at empowering Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana to maximize sales by marketing and selling products in a digital and cashless manner.

The service, which is an enhancement of the bank’s Digi Banking Pack for MSMEs is part of our continuous efforts to support and provide convenient banking solutions to MSMEs by leveraging strategic partnerships and the bank’s digital platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

The service will be officially unveiled on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, through a virtual event.

Digistore enables businesses to create their own online store to sell their products, integrate their social media channels and sell offline on mobile via a unique USSD shop or business code.

It also enables them to receive contactless payments from any bank account, bank card and all mobile money wallets with EcobankPay GhQR.

With Digistore, businesses can effectively manage their products, stock levels and inventory across their online shop, social media channels and in their shop.

Also, they can access a pick and delivery service to deliver their product to their customer’s doorstep.