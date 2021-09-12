Massive turnout at first mini-clinic of 2021 JoyNews Ecobank Habitat Fair

The first mini-clinic of the 2021 JoyNews/ Ecobank Habitat Fair has been held at the Achimota Retail Centre.

The second mini-clinic will be held at the West Hills Mall on 18th & 19th September. The final mini-clinic will take place at the Junction Mall on 2nd & 3rd October, 2021.

Themed, Home Ownership: To build or to Buy, this year’s main fair will come off between 27th and 31st October 2021.

Day One of the first mini-clinic has had a massive turnout as prospective property owners visit the venue to look for the best deals being offered by realtors.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Kwaku Asante, some partners of the Fair talked about the flexibility of their packages.

The representative of the Planned City Extension Project assured prospective clients that there will be no mortgages involved as it will be solely “rent to own”.

According to her, this will reduce the burden on individuals who want to own a home before pension.

Already, Elegant Homes, one of the sponsors had hinted at some jaw-dropping packages ahead of the first mini-clinic series.

The Executive Director of Elegant Homes, Dorothy Quarshie, said customers will not only enjoy a 10 percent discount but a free fitted kitchen as well.

She indicated that in-ceiling speakers, a video doorbell, a remote-controlled gate and a garage will be included in the package.

The 2021 JoyNews Ecobank Habitat Fair seeks to address the enormous housing deficit in the country, particularly in Accra.

The JoyNews Ecobank Habitat Fair is a one-stop solution centre for all things housing with exhibitors exhibiting products that provide solutions to even the most complex housing problem.