The JoyNews Habitat Fair 2021 has been launched at Ecobank Ghana’s head office in Accra.

The event, headlined by Ecobank Ghana PLC, was under the theme; ‘Home Ownership – To Build or To Buy.’

It will bring together some of the country’s top real estate companies and other industry players who will introduce their products and services to the audience.

They are also expected to explore ways to ensure affordable housing for Ghanaians.

Photos below:

Ken Ansah, Chief Operating Officer, Multimedia Group Ltd
Daniel Nii Kwei-Kumah Sackey, Managing Director, Ecobank Ghana Ltd
Planned City Extension Project Manager, Danny Ohene Aidoo
Ghana Real Estate Developers Association First Vice, Stephen Debrah-Ablormeti
Dorothy Quarshie, Elegant Homes and General Construction Ltd

Emmanuel Ofori-Antwi BBA, MBA, ACIM, Head of Sales, Duraplast Ltd
DBS roofing representative

Watch video and more photos bellow:

Click link to Watch Video https://www.facebook.com/JoyNewsOnTV/videos/1263698347437251




