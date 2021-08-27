The JoyNews Habitat Fair 2021 has been launched at Ecobank Ghana’s head office in Accra.

The event, headlined by Ecobank Ghana PLC, was under the theme; ‘Home Ownership – To Build or To Buy.’

It will bring together some of the country’s top real estate companies and other industry players who will introduce their products and services to the audience.

They are also expected to explore ways to ensure affordable housing for Ghanaians.

Photos below:

ALSO READ: Media must help to convince 33,000 professionals to pay taxes –…

Ken Ansah, Chief Operating Officer, Multimedia Group Ltd

Daniel Nii Kwei-Kumah Sackey, Managing Director, Ecobank Ghana Ltd

Planned City Extension Project Manager, Danny Ohene Aidoo

Ghana Real Estate Developers Association First Vice, Stephen Debrah-Ablormeti

Dorothy Quarshie, Elegant Homes and General Construction Ltd



Emmanuel Ofori-Antwi BBA, MBA, ACIM, Head of Sales, Duraplast Ltd

DBS roofing representative

Watch video and more photos bellow:

Click link to Watch Video https://www.facebook.com/JoyNewsOnTV/videos/1263698347437251