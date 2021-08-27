Former Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien, has backed his former side, Chelsea to retain their Champions League crown this season.

The Premier League side won the prestigious competition for the second time last season beating Manchester City, with Kai Harvetz scoring the only goal in the first half.

According to the former Ghana midfielder, the addition of striker Romelu Lukaku to the winning squad makes Chelsea serious contenders.

“They have a big squad. Having [Romelu] Lukaku back again, they are well prepared, and hopefully, we can win it [again],” he said on Thursday at the Champions League group stage draw.

Essien, who made over 160 appearances for the Blues, and his former teammate at Chelsea Branislav Ivanović helped in conducting the draw.

READ ALSO

The draw threw up a host of blockbuster clashes with Chelsea facing Juventus, Manchester City getting PSG, Bayern Munich up against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid taking on Liverpool.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW IN FULL