Residents of Asiwa in the Bosomefreho District of the Ashanti Region defecate openly.

This is because the district capital, Asiwa, has no modern public toilet facility.

Most residents also do not have toilet facilities in their home.

An old toilet facility in the town is no longer attractive for use due to its deplorable state.

Residents resort to defecating openly in uncompleted structures, along pathways and in the bushes.

The over 30-year-old toilet facility was constructed by the European Union in partnership with the government.

It is the only toilet facility serving the entire population of Asiwa and travellers.

The poor toilet facility has compromised sanitation in the area.

The construction of a 12-seater water closet has stalled for three years.

Residents say it has turned a bleeding ground for diseases and want the government’s help to fast track the construction.

Unit Committee chairman, Enoch Agyapong, said efforts to get the old toilet facility refurbished have not been successful.

Revellers support the economic growth of every district, but people find it uncomfortable when they visit Asiwa.

Chief of Asiwa, Nana Owusu Brempong III, said the farming town is financially handicapped and cannot construct toilet facilities, hence the appeal to the government.