Irate residents of Gomoa Adeantem in the Central Region have waged war against Fulani herdsmen in the area over what they described as incessant crimes.

This comes after 40-year-old Kwabena Quaye was shot on Friday with his 13-year-old daughter gang-raped by four suspected Fulanis.

The father and daughter are currently battling for their lives at the Potsin Polyclinic.

The angry residents took to the streets and accused Fulani Herdsmen of destroying their farm crops and terrorising them.

The chief of Gomoa Adeantem, Nana Essel Andoh, confirmed the incident to Adom News.

The chief revealed the angry youth have threatened to kill and set ablaze the cows of the herdsmen if the appropriate authorities do not act swiftly.

He stated he cannot guarantee the safety of the herdsmen and their animals.

He has, therefore, appealed to the Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to come to their rescue.