The Police in the Northern Region have begun investigations into an alleged rape case involving two military officers.

According to JoyNews sources, the victim and her husband were travelling along the Northern Command zone when their motorbike developed a problem.

They further said the two military officers accosted the couple and physically assaulted them. One of the soldiers is reported to have dragged the woman into the bush and forcefully had sex with her on a motorbike.

The source added that the suspect who raped the lady’s name was mentioned as Sakitey, adding that whiles he was dragging the lady away his other colleague mentioned his name and asked where he was sending the lady.

Confirming the incident the Northern Regional Crime Officer Superintendent, Bernard Baba Ananga said a complaint has been made and the police have written to the Northern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces for the release of two military officers to assist with investigations.

He, however, declined to give further details.

In a related development, the suspect in the Safam rape case in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region has been charged with murder and he has been remanded into police custody to support with investigation.

The 35-year-old Abdul Fatawu Yussif had gone into hiding after the death of the victim he had raped but was arrested in April and processed for court.

He is currently assisting the police with investigations.

It will be recalled that on Sunday, May 30, 2021, an 18-year-old lady was allegedly raped by Abdul Fatawu Yussif at Safam a farming community, near Diare in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region.

He said the lady was hospitalised at the Savelugu hospital but was later referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital where she passed on.

The 18-year-old had gone for a naming ceremony in the Safam community waiting for a vehicle to the place Abdul Fatawu persuaded her and picked her up on his bike but to a different route where he raped the victim leaving her in a pool of blood by the roadside.

The lady was found and sent to the Savelugu hospital but later died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.