Marwako, a fast food eatery in Accra has been trending on Twitter after several Twitter users complained of getting food poisoning after eating there.
The Twitter tirade started after a user Edward Elohim posted that the fast food service had given him and several other people food poisoning.
His statement has been rehashed by several other users who have also accused the fast food service of putting them in a similar situation since the weekend.
Many have since been hospitalised with many of the alleged victims referencing the eatery’s East Legon branch as the possible source of their discomfort.
Some users are calling for the Food and Drugs Authority to take action against the company.
Meanwhile, some affected customers have hinted at filing a class action suit against the fast food service.
Marwako fast foods is yet to release a statement to address the concerns.