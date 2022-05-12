Marwako, a fast food eatery in Accra has been trending on Twitter after several Twitter users complained of getting food poisoning after eating there.

The Twitter tirade started after a user Edward Elohim posted that the fast food service had given him and several other people food poisoning.

Marwako @Marwakofastfood gave me and many others in this hospital the worst food poisoning ever. — Edward Elohim (@deezydothis) May 11, 2022

His statement has been rehashed by several other users who have also accused the fast food service of putting them in a similar situation since the weekend.

Many have since been hospitalised with many of the alleged victims referencing the eatery’s East Legon branch as the possible source of their discomfort.

Marwako @Marwakofastfood gave me and many others in this hospital the worst food poisoning ever. — Edward Elohim (@deezydothis) May 11, 2022

Yesterday dawn was a horror show for me. Vomiting, running and all that. I was then rushed to legon hospital where I was put on 2 bags of drip and some other medication. My friend also visited the hospital where he was put on 4 bags of drip. 4 — Omar Gyabo Abdullah (@omargyabo1) May 12, 2022

This is crazy because I’ve at least 5 children turn up at the ER since Sunday who went out to eat at Marwako over the weekend and they’re all on admission https://t.co/aHmOK9kUsE — Afua (@Afua_Bour) May 11, 2022

Some users are calling for the Food and Drugs Authority to take action against the company.

Meanwhile, some affected customers have hinted at filing a class action suit against the fast food service.

Marwako fast foods is yet to release a statement to address the concerns.

How Marwako is still in business after how that Lebanese supervisor physically assaulted a Ghanaian female employee is what baffles me. — piè.siè (@kwabena_piesie) May 11, 2022

If you ate at Marwako this weekend look sharp cos there’s money to be made ei. Too many people — alleunammE💊🎤🎶 (@Dr_nuellie_) May 11, 2022

But what is wrong with Marwako ? They poisoned all their customers this weekend and they saying nothing about it whiles people suffer in hospitals?? Wtf — TWO TERTY 🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Aboa_Banku1) May 11, 2022

Avoid Marwako & save your life. I had food poisoning & it has maltreated me since Sunday morning. It was the coleslaw that did me in. I didn't buy anything else from there. @fdaghana please act quickly. — joe▪︎ (@jjooeegg) May 11, 2022

I never understood the love for Marwako food anyway. I hope all those poisoned come together and sue them.

They have some serious management issues, from the staff abuse sometime back & now this. — Yeshuwa (@bybentil) May 11, 2022

The whole Accra is reeling from food poisoning or something from Marwako and you people are literally quiet about it.

It’s a lot of people now in hospital — aku.eth (@AkuFromSakumono) May 11, 2022