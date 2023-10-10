About 15 people at Atwedie in the Asante Akyem South Municipality of the Ashanti region have been hospitalised after eating rice and beans, popularly known as ‘waakye’.

The victims, including the waakye seller, Maame Gariwa, were rushed to the Juaso Government hospital when they complained of severe stomach aches after they had eaten the food on Monday.

Some of the victims, narrating their ordeal to Adom News’ Isaac Amoako, said they suffered acute diarrhea and other symptoms after eating the food.

One of the victims said he started experiencing stomach ache and then diarrhoea later in the day but did not take it serious.

He indicated that, but for the intervention of his siblings who rushed him to the hospital, he would have been dead.

However, some residents who are customers expressed shock at the incident and suspected sabotage to collapse Maame Gariwa’s business.

They indicated that, the popular food joint has been in operation for over 20 years with a very good record.

The waakye seller, Maame Gariwa, who could barely talk pleaded with the police to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile, some of the affected persons have been treated and discharged.

