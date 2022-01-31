The issue of food poisoning in the entertainment industry is one that has been in existence since time immemorial.

While the career of many celebrities have been cut short after succumbing to complications of poisoning, actresses Yvonne Nelson and Shatta Michy are fortunate to still be alive and kicking.

Sharing her experience on Adom TV‘s weekend entertainment show Ahosepe Xtra with Black I, Miss Nelson recounted how she came face-to-face with death.

She narrated that it happened at an undisclosed restaurant where she went to grab some meal with a colleague.

After what she said was a nice time, the actress said she returned home only to be knocked out by excruciating pain in her stomach.

“I thought I was going to die. I was in pain and I remember crawling on the floor. It was that bad,” she revealed.

However, she was quick to add that till date she is uncertain if it was a deliberate attempt or simply a bad combination of food that led to the reaction.

“I don’t know what happened on that day but I remember calling my colleague to ask if she is also having that same problem because with mine I thought I was going to die but lo and behold I am still here,” she said.

In a similar manner, songstress turned actress, Michy, also disclosed for the first time that she survived food poisoning.

Michy’s love for street food, particularly grilled tilapia almost caused her to lose her life.

After devouring the meal, she said she began feeling funny and her experience was also “that bad”.

She, however, pleaded to keep some details a secret since it is an experience she is struggling to forget.

This would be the second time the Cheating composer had had a brush with poisoning.

Some time back, she raised an alarm that an attempt had been made in her house, but unfortunately her dog was the only victim.