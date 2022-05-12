Always have it at the back of your mind that funders receive tonnes of proposals on a daily basis and do not have all the time to read through pages of irrelevant materials.

Fill your proposal with only what funders need to see. If possible, limit it to the executive summary that should cover the most relevant areas, the budget highlighting the use of funds being sought and the projected revenue to show how profitable your business looks.

The figures you put down should be realistic and attainable and not exaggerated, especially the projected revenue figures.