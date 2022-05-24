Police are on a manhunt for an assistant headmaster at the Bole Senior High School (SHS), Issahaku Jeduah, for allegedly raping a final year student.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Rebecca Nantomah indicates that, Mr Jeduah is said to have raped the 21-year-old student in his office.

A complaint was filed at the Bole District Police Command for his arrest.

However, the Police said the suspect was missing in action when a team deployed to the school arrived.

The victim is currently at the Bole District government hospital for tests and further treatment.