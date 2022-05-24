Three friends have been arrested for stealing a policeman’s motorbike at the Bole District station in the Savannah region.

The suspects have been identified as Yussif Natomah, Yussif Issahaku and Karim Sulemana.

Sources indicate that, the police officer parked his motorbike at the station and left his key at the counter after reporting to duty.

Yussif Natomah

However, the motorbike was nowhere to be found after he closed from work around 8:45 pm.

Around the same time, one Karim Sulemana had been arrested for stealing and led a team including the officer whose motor was stolen for a search in his room.

Yussif Issahaku

During the search, the policeman recognised parts of his stolen motorbike including his motorbike chain cover.

When Karim was interrogated, he mentioned one Issahaku Shaibu as his accomplice and revealed they sold the motorbike to a third party for GHC500.

Karim Sulemana

The trio were arrested and are currently in custody pending investigations.