The Kaneshie Polyclinic in the Okaikoi South District of the Greater Accra region has been shutdown following heavy downpour which started at midnight of Tuesday, May 24,2022.

According to reports, the wall separating the Polyclinic and the Ga Mantse Palace got broken, which made way for the water to enter the premises.

Some staff members of the Polyclinic said the situation is not conducive for the administration of healthcare.

Management therefore decided to closed down the clinic today to embark on a clean up exercise.

The torrential rain which has lasted over 7 hours has caused many residents to abandon their homes and seek shelter elsewhere.

Some areas in the capital affected include Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, Teshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Dansoman, Tse Addo and Tesano among others.