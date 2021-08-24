The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is courting the support of the Ghanaian media to convince some 33,000 professionals to meet their tax obligations.

According to him, the 33,000, which include engineers, lawyers and accountants, do not pay taxes but want everything in the country to be fixed.

He said: “You have to convince the 33,000 engineers, lawyers, accountants and other professionals who are not paying tax according to the Ghana Revenue Authority, yet, are asking for everything to be fixed that they have to pay their due if we are to rake in the 10% of our GDP and lower our borrowing and you need the help of the marketing-communications professional and the media to succeed at that.”

Mr Oppong Nkrumah made this known during his keynote address at the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting today (August 24, 2021) in Accra.

MORE:

He was speaking on the theme: ‘Media and Marketing Communication Post COVID-19: a Catalyst for Africa’s Socio-Economic Resurgence.’

Tax evasion

Earlier on August 9, 2021, the Finance Minister, in a radio interview, disclosed that a GRA study had revealed that some 60,000 business people were evading taxes in Ghana.

“We went through the exercise to sort of titrate to see what we’ve got, and we got about 60,000 business people who were not paying taxes…some 5,000 or 6,000 lawyers are not. Some doctors [are not paying income tax]…so you begin to see all of these professionals, all of us on social media ranting against the government and [realise] that most of these people are not even paying taxes,” Ken Ofori-Atta said in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio.