One person has been reported dead with others injured in an accident involving the Dormaa West Member of Parliament (MP), Vincent Oppong Asamoah.

Mr Asamoah and his bodyguard are said to have sustained injuries in the accident that occurred in the Bono Region.

Police sources indicate Mr Asamoah was in a Nissan pickup with registration number GC-3077-20.

He was on board with the driver identified as Oppong Sansan, aged 31, his police bodyguard CPL Jeffrey Boateng, aged 27, travelling from Accra to Bolgatanga.

Upon reaching a section of the road at Pong-Tamale along Tamale-Bolgatanga highway, while negotiating a curve the driver ran into a pothole and in the process, lost control of the steering wheel.

Dormaa West MP, Vincent Oppong Asamoah

He hit an unregistered motorbike ridden by one Peter Nyagri, aged 60, and pillion rider Awemoni Rukaya, aged 40, who were travelling in the same direction.

The vehicle went further and veered off its lane into the opposite lane and crashed a tricycle rider Adam Musah, aged 57, killing him on the spot.

The deceased was in charge of an Apsonic tricycle with registration number M-15-NR-1459 loaded with firewood and had parked on the pavement of the road before it finally landed in a nearby bush.

The MP, his bodyguard, the driver as well as the rider, and the pillion rider sustained various degrees of injuries and were all rushed to the Savelugu Municipal Hospital for treatment.

However, they were all referred and transported in an ambulance to Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The body of the deceased tricycle rider, whose head was completely severed off his body, was inspected and examined at the scene by Dr Mohammed Mumuni of Savelugu Municipal Hospital who confirmed him dead.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased person, who besieged the accident scene, forcibly took away the body for burial without a postmortem.

Police, who quickly visited the scene, were able to retrieve service rifle CZ805 No.C071859 plus 39 rounds of ammunition and sidearm No 6000714 belonging to the bodyguard.

They brought them to the station for safekeeping while efforts are being made to tow both vehicle and tricycle to the station for investigation.