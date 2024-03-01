The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) will be holding a concert for up and coming musicians in Ghana on March 6, 2024.

This announcement was made by the President of the Union, Bessa Simons during the launch of Ghana Month on Joy FM.

“We are collaborating with the Akwaaba Festival to have a show at the forecourt of the National Theatre and what we are doing is, the young, up and coming musicians who don’t normally have big stages, light, Facebook thing for them, they will come and showcase their talents,” he noted.

According to Bessa Simons, this is a move to give young talents a platform to showcase their potentials.

“We are inviting the managers, corporate world, just look at them and see if you can do business with them, because these are the future the we have,” he said.

Bessa also mentioned that on 5th March, 2024, there shall be a music and tourism workshop and health screening for musicians at the Accra Tourist Information Centre.

MUSIGA also intends to initiate a project called Let’s play Ghana Music on March 11, 2024, to rekindle people’s love for Ghanaian music. He noted that another concert at the Gold Coast Restaurant on March 30, 2024 will promote highlife.

This month of March, Joy FM will entertain its listeners with 99.7% local music across its various programmes.

This is part of the move to project Ghana’s culture and heritage during the Ghana Month celebrations.

Ghanaian songs playlisted from genres such as highlife, hiplife, reggae, dancehall, gospel, and folk music, will be played on station.

This is in tandem with advocacy by various activists to promote more Ghanaian music.

There are also more exciting and educative content put together for Joy FM listeners throughout the month.