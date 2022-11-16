One of the sensational highlife artistes, Kwaisey Pee, has hinted that his new single track titled ‘Ayele’ which is yet to be released on Friday, November 18, 2022 is going to be one of the popular songs all over the world to register his ‘come back’.

He said, though over the years he has been releasing some single tracks which have not gotten the necessary attention, he was of the conviction that, the yet-to-be released song will set the good record for him.

“I have got a number of hit songs over the years blowing all over the country and across the globe but some of my songs released recently did not really get that attention I was expecting,” he said.

The ‘Mehia Odo’ hit maker said he has got the dynamics into the current style of music blending the highlife and Afropop to suit the current generations’ music style.

“You know many other things have changed in the music scene and that we old folks have to adapt to the style of today even though I am still composing the highlife but fuse it with the current beat making it the taste the current of the generation,” he stated.

Speaking to the song, he explained ‘Ayele’ is a love song to talks about how to have a good time with your partner or loved one at a very cool place and also adding up or spicing up the love with some other things to make sure the partner becomes extremely happy.

‘Ayele’, he elaborated, is a typical Ghanaian name of the Ga people which everyone loves, hence his decision to use it as a title.

His albums include Krokro Me, Akono Yaa, and Nyane Me which won him a Ghana Music Award for Best Male Vocal Performance in 2007 and has also won two awards with his single inspirational song, ‘Amazing God’ in 2022.

Kwaisey, who mainly sings love songs which is loved by many, has six albums to his credit.