Two thousand and thirty-four (2,034) LLB candidates, who sat for the Ghana School of Law 2021 Entrance Exam, failed.



Out of 2,824 students from the various law faculties across the country who sat for the exam, only 790 of them passed.



The total number of students, who passed, represents 28% while the failure represents 72%.



A total of 2,824 applied for this year’s Ghana School of Law entrance exam.

The applicants were examined on six subject areas that were: Constitutional Law, Immovable Property, Contract Law, Tort, Criminal Law and the Ghana Legal System.

Below is the full list: