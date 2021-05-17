The General Legal Council (GLC) has opened applications for admission into the Professional Law Course Programme at the Ghana School of Law for the 2021/2022 academic year.

The deadline for the submission of application forms has been scheduled for July 30, 2021, with qualified applicants to sit for their entry exam on August 24.

Persons eligible for the exam must have obtained a Bachelor of Law certificate from the Faculty of Law of universities in Ghana accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and approved by the GLC.

They must be holders of Bachelor of Law certificates or equivalent law degrees from universities in the United Kingdom.

Others include Canada, United States of America and other common law jurisdictions, and have obtained passes in all prescribed subjects.

Check out the full requirements below: