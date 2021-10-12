The Ghana Law Students Association has called on the government to dissolve the General Legal Council (GLC) over their silence on the mass failure in entrance exams.

On Adom FM’s Burning Issues, programme, a member of the law students body, Hassan Asare accused the GLC of not giving audience to the 499 law students who consider themselves to have been unfairly treated.

He said although the students have petitioned the GLC to reconsider its new law, there has not been any response.

Rather, he said, the GLC has asked the 790 students who were considered qualified to start their process.

“One of the things that, for example, I am pushing for, is to say that dissolve the whole GLC. Why did the Rasta boy get admitted into Achimota school when it was ruled that, he should be admitted but the Legal Council have not done anything bought the 499 laws students,” he asked.

He cautioned that the students will stage a demonstration if the Legal Council does not consider its decision and allow them entry to the school.

“We have been able to write to the police about our intention to demonstrate; it’s in our plan that we are embarking on demonstration, latest by next week Wednesday,” he indicated.

Kinsley Mcdonalds who says he’s written the entrance exams for the fourth time this year said the latest situation has shattered his dreams.

“Around 2017, I didn’t have any job and my mum was at the morgue but I still pushed hard to write the exams due to my passion for the job but I was failed through an interview,” he said.

Listen to the students in the audio below: