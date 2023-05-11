A 27-year-old man is on the run after allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl at Choice in the Weija -Gbawe Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Eyewitness revealed that the suspect bought Gari and Beans (Gobe ) from the victim’s mother but failed to pay the money since he had no cash on him.

The victim was asked to accompany the suspect for the money from a mobile money vendor.

Mother of the victim, Grace Asamoah, said her daughter failed to return after hours, only to meet her home in a pool of blood.

She revealed that the victim disclosed she had been sexually assaulted by the suspect at his home, and brought her back in a rush after he noticed she was bleeding profusely.

The victim, who was in an unspeakable shape, was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Mother of the victim, Grace Asamoah, appealed to the authorities to fish out the suspect and bring him to book.

She also pleaded with well-meaning Ghanaians to help her foot the hospital bills.

