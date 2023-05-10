A 40-year-old man drowned in River Oda while he was chasing a grasscutter.

The incident happened at Chiransa near Senfi in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

According to the Unit Committee Chairman of the area, Benjamin Amponsah, three hunters; Kwaku Addai alias Attah Kuma now deceased, Samuel Obinim and Collins Agyemang went to the bush on Sunday morning to hunt for grasscutters.

“Luckily for them, they saw one grasscutter, so they chased it with their dogs but unfortunately, the grasscutter threw itself into the Oda River, forcing Kwaku Addai to also throw himself into the river but unfortunately he got drowned in it,” he narrated.

All attempts by his friends to rescue him proved futile, they rushed home to inform the Unit Committee Chairman who mobilized some community members to the scene.

According to reports, the people who went to the bank of the river also couldn’t rescue the drowning Kwaku Addai.

The matter was reported to the police where the body was retrieved Monday morning, May 8, 2023.

An eyewitness, Emmanuel Mensah told the media that the body of the deceased was retrieved from the river after some rituals were performed by the elders of the community.

He disclosed that it was shocking there were no signs showing he was drowning.

Community members suspect hunting on Sunday, a day considered to be a sacred day for the river gods may have caused the unfortunate demise of the young man.

Kwaku Addai left behind a wife and three children.

