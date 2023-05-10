The Assin Fosu District Court presided over by His Worship Abdul Majid Iliasu has remanded 34-year-old Robert Kwame Kobi into police custody for two weeks for torture.

The suspect is said to have subjected his 14-year-old son to mutilation and torture after catching him at a game centre when he had searched for him for two days.

Chief Inspector Benjamin Doe Kuwornu told the court that the father started to discipline the child right at the game centre before extending the assault home.

Suspect Kobi is accused of beating his son mercilessly with a cutlass. When the child could no longer endure the pain he used his both hands to grab the cutlass.

The father then pulled the cutlass which eventually slashed both palms before tying his both hands and legs with a rope and smeared his body with grinded pepper after which the suspect lay him under the scorching sun.

A passerby who saw the cruel act being unleashed on the child rushed to the police station to file a complaint, causing his arrest.

The suspect was put before the court and pleaded guilty with an explanation, however, the court ordered that a psychiatric examination be conducted on the suspect.

The case, therefore, was adjourned to 19th May, 2023.

