Chaos erupted at Nkurakan in the Yilo Krobo Municipal District of the Eastern Region when a group of boys, suspected to be ritualists, abandoned a box containing snake in the middle of the street.

The trio, believed to be between the ages of 19 and 25, hopped out a Honda Civic car to return the snake to the ritualist for failing to vomit money in 30 days as directed.

Information gathered indicates that the boys confessed to have been given the snake at the same spot they abandoned it with the explanation that it did not produce any money despite the sacrifices they made.

They are reported to have said the ritualist ordered them to feed the snake with eggs and other items and in turn it will vomit money in different currencies. However, after the 30 days had lapsed, there was still no show.

The sight attracted residents to the spot as the culprits managed to escape.

Meanwhile, a man purported to be the ritualist has retrieved the box containing the money-vomiting snake.

The police were called unto the scene but both boys and the ritualists were nowhere to be found.

The district police have launched a manhunt as investigations commence.

