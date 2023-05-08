Lionel Messi has returned to Paris Saint-Germain after his suspension for an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia was lifted by the club.

The Argentine international did not report to training with the French champions on Monday last week following the defeat to Lorient as he was in Saudi Arabia’s capital city, Riyadh.

Messi has a multi-million-pound deal with Saudi – who want to host the 2030 World Cup – to promote tourism in the country.

PSG responded by suspending the 35-year-old for two weeks and, as a result, ruled him out of Ligue 1 games against Troyes at the weekend and Ajaccio next Saturday.

Messi moved to explain his actions and apologise last week and, following discussions with the club, returned to training on Monday while teammates had the day off following Sunday’s win.

⚽️🔛 Leo Messi de retour à l'entraînement ce lundi matin. pic.twitter.com/VkGGN3G8OI — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) May 8, 2023

“Hello, well, I wanted to make this video after everything that is happening,” Messi said in a video posted on Instagram on Friday.

“First of all, I apologise to my teammates, to the club. Honestly, I thought we were going to have a day off after the game, as had been happening in previous weeks.

“I had this trip to Arabia organised and I couldn’t cancel it. I had already cancelled it before.

“I repeat again and apologise for what I did. Here I am, waiting for what the club decides.”

Messi’s future at PSG beyond the 2022-23 season is uncertain. He joined the club from Barcelona in the summer of 2021 on a two-year contract worth €30million per year.

The deal includes the option of a third year at the same rate if both parties agree to the extension, but it is the expectation that he will depart.

In Messi’s absence, PSG defeated Troyes on Sunday to maintain their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

READ ALSO